Baytex Energy (BTE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE - Get Free Report) TSE: BTE is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $218.0990 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE - Get Free Report) TSE: BTE last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts expect Baytex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baytex Energy alerts: Sign Up

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTE opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Baytex Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Baytex Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baytex Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baytex Energy wasn't on the list.

While Baytex Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here