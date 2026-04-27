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Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Baytex Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Baytex Energy rallied to C$6.49 intraday (last C$6.46) on Monday with about 6.8M shares traded, a roughly 3.2% gain.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautiously bullish — five Buys and three Holds give a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$6.18 (individual targets up to C$7.00).
  • Mixed fundamentals but insider buying: the company reported negative EPS (C($1.11) last quarter), a negative net margin and high debt-to-equity (4.94), yet insiders purchased ~49,800 shares recently and the stock carries a small annualized dividend yield (~1.4%).
  • Interested in Baytex Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE's stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 6807721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

Read Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Baytex Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baytex Energy news, insider Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 382,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,190,756.63. This trade represents a 4.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider James Robert Maclean purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 185,322 shares in the company, valued at C$1,061,895.06. This represents a 5.70% increase in their position. Insiders purchased a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $293,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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