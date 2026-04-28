BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2184 per share and revenue of $484.9230 million for the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. On average, analysts expect BB Seguridade Participacoes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,545. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBSEY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participacoes Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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