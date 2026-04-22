BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Down 5% - Time to Sell?

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.09. 39,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 125,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BB Seguridade Participacoes to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded BB Seguridade Participacoes to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BB Seguridade Participacoes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participacoes Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $509.09 million. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a net margin of 87.29% and a return on equity of 80.16%. Analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a leading Brazilian insurance and pension holding company, primarily focused on the design, underwriting and distribution of risk protection and retirement solutions. As a publicly traded subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, BB Seguridade operates through a network of specialized businesses that serve both individual and institutional clients across Brazil.

The company’s main offerings are delivered via its core subsidiaries: Brasilprev (private pension and savings plans), BB Mapfre (property & casualty insurance), Brasilveículos (auto warranty and mechanical protection), Brasilcap (surety bonds) and BB Seguros (life, rural and personal accident insurance).

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