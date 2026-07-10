BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 5.3% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.4190. Approximately 43,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 700,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

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BBVA Banco Frances Stock Up 6.2%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $822.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. BBVA Banco Frances's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,668,038 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 3,633.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,832 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 597,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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