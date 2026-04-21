BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $25.7780 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.87). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Down 0.2%

BCBP opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.65.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)'s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCBP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCBP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $39,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 103,352 shares in the company, valued at $823,715.44. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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