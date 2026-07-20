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BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) saw unusually strong trading volume, with 12,386 shares changing hands, up 63% from the prior session. The stock last traded at $255.56, slightly below its previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still leans positive: the stock has five Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, giving it an overall Moderate Buy consensus. Zacks recently downgraded the shares to Hold, while Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank reiterated bullish views.
  • The company’s latest quarter showed EPS of $0.76, matching estimates, while revenue of $216.51 million came in slightly below expectations. BE Semiconductor also reported strong profitability, with a 24.02% net margin and 38.42% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 12,386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session's volume of 7,592 shares.The stock last traded at $255.56 and had previously closed at $258.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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