Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0281) per share and revenue of $10.9770 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm's revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6%

BEAM opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.18. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,956 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $146,398.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,696.38. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,078 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $739,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,047,205 shares in the company, valued at $25,740,298.90. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 79,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,942 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,467,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,590,000 after buying an additional 1,428,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,935,000 after buying an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,684,000 after buying an additional 467,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,879 shares of the company's stock worth $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 227,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,712,359 shares of the company's stock worth $47,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: BEAM is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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