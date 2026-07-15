Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.02.

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Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,596,277 shares of the company's stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,728 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $17,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,791 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company's stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Beauty Health Company NASDAQ: SKIN is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health's brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

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