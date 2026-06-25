Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Michael David Garrison Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael David Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.35. 387,083 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defilade Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 243.8% during the first quarter. Defilade Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,003 shares in the last quarter. DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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