Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Michael Feld Sells 74 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Feld sold 74 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $11,243.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,898.46. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Feld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Michael Feld sold 75 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $13,638.00.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 32,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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