Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2%

BDX stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $734,321,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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