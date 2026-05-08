Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.71.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 158,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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