Bel Fuse (BELFB) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $206.46 million for the quarter.

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Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.6%

BELFB stock opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.68. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $95.45 and a 1 year high of $335.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.50.

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Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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