Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Should You Sell?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $226.00 and last traded at $226.00. Approximately 2,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BELFA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BELFA

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $219.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $178.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.07 million.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse's payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

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