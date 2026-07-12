Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

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Belden Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.84. 379,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,148. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. Belden has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.03 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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