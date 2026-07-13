Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.53 and last traded at $101.1550, with a volume of 302265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Citigroup began coverage on Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Trading Down 5.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Belden by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Belden by 140.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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