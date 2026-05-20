Belite Bio Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Belite Bio NASDAQ: BLTE said it has begun a rolling New Drug Application submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Tinlarebant in Stargardt disease, while also accelerating preparations for a potential commercial launch.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Dr. Tom Lin said Belite Bio received its Phase 3 clinical study report in the first quarter and initiated the rolling NDA submission in April. Lin said the company remains on track to complete the submission by the second quarter of this year.

Get Belite Bio alerts: Sign Up

“As we approach the completion of the rolling submission, we’re also preparing for our commercial launch,” Lin said. He added that Belite Bio has hired all commercial leadership positions and is continuing to build teams in sales, market access and medical affairs.

NDA Submission and Stargardt Disease Program Remain Central Focus

Lin said the company is working to build commercial infrastructure and engage with the retinal community to raise awareness of Stargardt disease. He described 2026 as a pivotal year as Belite Bio begins transitioning toward a commercial-stage company.

The company also completed enrollment in its Phase 2/3 DRAGON II trial evaluating Tinlarebant in Stargardt disease. Lin said the study enrolled 73 adolescents and adults ages 12 to 20 from Japan, the U.S. and the U.K. The trial is intended to support registration in Japan.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer asked whether DRAGON II data would be needed for a U.S. approval decision. Lin said Belite Bio had held several meetings with the FDA, including one to discuss strong positive interim data from DRAGON1. He said the FDA recommended that the company complete the DRAGON1 study at two years, with a possible path to approval based on a single study because of the robustness of the data.

Lin said the company does not believe DRAGON II data would apply to its FDA filing, adding that DRAGON II is primarily intended to meet Japan regulatory requirements. He said that even if the FDA sought additional evidence, interim DRAGON II data could potentially serve as confirmatory evidence.

Commercial Buildout Includes Diagnostic and Drug Promotion Teams

Belite Bio executives said the company is planning a targeted commercial approach for Stargardt disease. Chief Financial Officer Hao-Yuan Zhang said the company expects to have two teams: one focused on diagnostic promotion and disease awareness, including genetic testing, and another focused on drug promotion.

Zhang said the total team for those functions could be approximately 30 to 40 people. He said many retina specialists already have databases of Stargardt patients with confirmed genetic testing, and the company is conducting surveys to further define the market. Zhang said Belite Bio hopes to provide an update on its commercial plans, potentially in September.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hendrik Scholl said the inherited retinal disease and retinal specialist community is well defined and gathers regularly at major ophthalmology meetings. Scholl said retinal specialists have shown enthusiasm about the prospect of a first treatment for Stargardt disease, particularly because Tinlarebant is an oral therapy. He added that more education is still needed regarding Tinlarebant and the DRAGON trial.

Scholl said Belite Bio plans to present at the American Society of Retina Specialists meeting in Montreal in July, the Retina Society meeting in Los Angeles in September and the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting in October.

Executives Discuss Japan, Europe and Geographic Atrophy

Leerink analyst Marc Goodman asked about the company’s geographic atrophy program. Lin said Belite Bio is currently focused on obtaining FDA approval for Stargardt disease and is aiming for an interim analysis in geographic atrophy around the end of the year. He cautioned that timing depends on coordination with contract research organizations and data readiness.

Lin said the geographic atrophy dataset is much larger and logistically more complex than the Stargardt program. Asked about possible outcomes from the interim analysis, Lin said resizing the study is one likely scenario and that decisions would be data-driven.

On Japan, Lin said the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency is aiming for approval within three months of FDA approval, given Tinlarebant’s Sakigake, or pioneer, designation. He said Belite Bio remains on track in Japan.

Asked by Cantor analyst Steve Seedhouse about ex-U.S. strategy, particularly Europe, Lin said the company is prioritizing the FDA process. He said the FDA submission will form the basis of filings in other jurisdictions, and timelines elsewhere will depend on questions and responses during the FDA review period.

Payer Research and Potential Pricing Range

Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh asked whether Belite Bio had conducted additional payer research after receiving Phase 3 data. Zhang said the company has completed several pricing projects and that payers have been supportive of the price range being evaluated, citing the unmet need in Stargardt disease.

Zhang said it remains too early to set a final price. However, he said a reference price of roughly $350,000 in the U.S. and potentially up to $500,000 could be considered when comparing Tinlarebant with existing analogs. He emphasized that Belite Bio has not finalized pricing.

First-Quarter Expenses Rise as Company Prepares for Launch

Belite Bio reported first-quarter 2026 research and development expenses of $15.7 million, compared with $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Zhang said the increase was mainly driven by higher spending on the DRAGON II trial, increased active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product manufacturing expenses, and higher consulting and professional service fees.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding share-based compensation, R&D expenses were $13.8 million, compared with $7.4 million a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $17 million from $6.1 million in the prior-year period. Zhang said the increase was primarily due to higher share-based compensation, professional service fees, wages and salaries tied to team expansion. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $5.7 million, compared with $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $26.9 million for the quarter, compared with $14.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $13.7 million, compared with $7.6 million a year earlier.

Belite Bio ended the quarter with $799 million in cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury bills, which Zhang said was higher than the balance at the end of 2025 due to proceeds from ESOP and warrant exercises. He said the company’s cash position provides capital to finalize the NDA application, prepare for commercialization in Stargardt disease and complete ongoing clinical trials.

Asked by H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen about launch readiness assuming FDA approval in early 2027, Zhang said manufacturing, packaging and distribution are relatively straightforward for a small-market drug. He said Belite Bio expects to be able to launch fairly quickly upon approval and is preparing its supply chain and manufacturing now.

Zhang declined to provide a specific estimate for the number of patients who could receive Tinlarebant in 2027, saying the company plans to conduct additional surveys and may provide more detail at a future commercial event.

About Belite Bio NASDAQ: BLTE

Belite Bio, Inc NASDAQ: BLTE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belite Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belite Bio wasn't on the list.

While Belite Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here