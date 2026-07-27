BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $12.99 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 578.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BellRing Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BellRing Brands wasn't on the list.

While BellRing Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here