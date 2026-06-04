Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 43,056 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $3,726,066.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,751,308 shares in the company, valued at $411,178,194.32. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,306,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,222,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,363 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,052,564.50.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,799,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,387. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FROG

Key Headlines Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here