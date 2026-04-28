Benchmark Cuts Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Benchmark's price target indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $480.00 target price on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $445.00.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DPZ opened at $338.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $379.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.40. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $328.74 and a 12 month high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Value Investment Professionals LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $37,865,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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