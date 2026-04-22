Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.5550 per share and revenue of $676.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

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Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $50,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 397,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,858,594.76. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $1,510,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 target price on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Further Reading

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