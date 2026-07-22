Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6850 per share and revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $100.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,470,475. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,274,845. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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