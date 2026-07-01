Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $99.1580, with a volume of 689363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 4.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,475. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,274,845. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,067 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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