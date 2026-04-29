Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.7 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price target on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of BHE traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. 1,125,665 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 98.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $1,510,843 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,802 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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