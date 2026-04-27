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Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Benchmark Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Benchmark Electronics reached a new 52-week high of $69.81 (last around $69.24), yet the MarketBeat consensus remains a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $62, below the current trading level.
  • Earnings beat and guidance: The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.71 (vs. $0.64 estimate) and revenue of $704 million (up 7.2% YoY), and set Q1 2026 guidance of $0.53–$0.59 EPS.
  • Insider and institutional activity: CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares in February and insiders have sold ~25,934 shares recently, while institutional ownership is very high at 92.29% with large new positions such as Earnest Partners’ ~$74.9M stake.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Benchmark Electronics.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 339868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,843. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,940,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 879,486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 422,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,312,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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