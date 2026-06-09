Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock Price

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 199.10% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

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Gloo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLOO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 215,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. Gloo has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gloo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Arthur Beck purchased 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $29,489.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 443,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,535,380.42. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,886 shares of company stock worth $249,834. Insiders own 45.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gloo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gloo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gloo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gloo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Gloo

Here are the key news stories impacting Gloo this week:

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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