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Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Lionsgate Studios logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Benchmark raised its price target on Lionsgate to $15 (from $12) and kept a "buy" rating, implying a potential 31.23% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—seven Buys, five Holds and one Sell—giving an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.11, below the Benchmark target.
  • Lionsgate opened at $11.43 with a $3.32B market cap and recently missed quarterly EPS (‑$0.07 vs. ‑$0.02 est.) despite beating revenue; institutions like Millennium and Goldman notably increased their stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LION opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of -0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Lionsgate Studios has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company's stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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Analyst Recommendations for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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