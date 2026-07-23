Benchmark Upgrades Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) to Strong-Buy

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mama's Creations in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama's Creations currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.83.

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Mama's Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Mama's Creations has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mama's Creations will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama's Creations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mama's Creations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama's Creations by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mama's Creations during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mama's Creations by 97.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,640 shares of the company's stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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