Benchmark Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Benchmark's target price would suggest a potential downside of 71.53% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $790.92.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $649.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $532.60 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $652.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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