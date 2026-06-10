Benjamin Silbermann Sells 46,875 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $960,937.50.

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Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,859,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,275,900. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $357,945,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $253,887,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after buying an additional 7,412,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock worth $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,988,631 shares of the company's stock worth $109,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. TechCrunch article

Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. CNET article

Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Zacks article

Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed to regulators. Insider trade reference

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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