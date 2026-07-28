Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 to GBX 590 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AJB. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 630 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 675 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 5,200 to GBX 6,000 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,265.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJB

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 594 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 605.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.79. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 414.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 662.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 109.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 14.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £182.96 million during the quarter. AJ Bell had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 57.35%. Equities analysts predict that AJ Bell will post 23.8118812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets. Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges. Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

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