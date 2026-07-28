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Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Unite Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Unite Group (LON:UTG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 623 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 680 to GBX 620 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unite Group from GBX 710 to GBX 690 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 585 price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 640 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 481 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 689.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unite Group

Unite Group Stock Down 2.6%

UTG opened at GBX 543 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 442.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 785.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.70.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us. Unite's accommodation is safe and secure, high quality and affordable.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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