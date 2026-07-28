Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,770 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,200 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 5,934.

Read Our Latest Report on Cranswick

Cranswick Stock Performance

LON CWK opened at GBX 5,405 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,521.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 4,805 and a twelve month high of GBX 5,810. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion during the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cranswick

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300. Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,533, for a total transaction of £912,945. Insiders purchased 8 shares of company stock worth $43,689 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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