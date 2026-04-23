Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

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