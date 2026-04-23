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Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Berkeley Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hold is the consensus from seven analysts covering Berkeley Group (1 sell, 4 hold, 1 buy, 1 strong buy).
  • Recent rating moves are mixed: Zacks cut Berkeley Group from strong-buy to hold on April 6, while RBC upgraded it from strong sell to hold on April 1.
  • Shares opened at $9.11 and trade below both the 50‑day ($10.16) and 200‑day ($10.48) moving averages, with a 52‑week range of $8.09–$12.54; the company shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.19) and a strong current ratio (3.54).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Zacks Research cut Berkeley Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Berkeley Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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