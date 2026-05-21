Best Buy (BBY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $8.8205 billion for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Best Buy's payout ratio is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Best Buy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $2,744,473.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 523,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,491,294.76. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,339 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $341,802.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,153.96. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock worth $4,945,353. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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