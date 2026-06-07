Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 48.70%. Best Buy's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's payout ratio is 71.11%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $727,011.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,113.68. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $2,744,473.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 523,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,491,294.76. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,381 shares of company stock worth $43,163,654. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,452 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,804 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 172,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Best Buy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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