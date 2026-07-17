Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Best Casino Stocks To Consider - July 17th

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DraftKings, MGM Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive, and Melco Resorts were highlighted as the five casino stocks to watch, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames casino stocks as highly speculative and volatile, noting that they often move on momentum, sentiment, or hype rather than steady fundamentals.
  • Each company operates in different parts of gaming and entertainment, ranging from online sports betting and iGaming to traditional casino resorts in the U.S. and Asia.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Rush Street Interactive, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Casino stocks” are stocks that stock market investors view as highly speculative, volatile, and driven more by momentum, sentiment, or hype than by stable fundamentals. The term often refers to shares that can produce rapid gains or losses, making them feel like a gamble rather than a predictable long-term investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines