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Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PENN Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PENN Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts are MarketBeat's three casino stocks to watch today, chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among casino names in recent days.
  • Business snapshots: PENN operates land casinos and interactive brands including ESPN BET and theScore; DraftKings is a digital sports-betting, iGaming and fantasy operator with retail sportsbooks; MGM owns and operates major resort casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, regional U.S. markets and in MGM China.
  • Investor note: Casino stocks provide exposure to consumer discretionary and tourism-driven revenue but are typically cyclical and volatile, and sensitive to economic cycles and regulatory changes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PENN Entertainment.

PENN Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, resorts, and gaming-related businesses (including land-based casinos, online gambling platforms, and associated hospitality services). For investors, they offer exposure to consumer discretionary and tourism-driven revenue and tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, regulatory changes, and shifts in gaming demand, often resulting in higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PENN Entertainment Right Now?

Before you consider PENN Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PENN Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While PENN Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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