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Best Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CF Industries (CF), Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR) are the three fertilizer stocks MarketBeat’s screener highlights as worth watching, each showing the highest recent dollar trading volume among fertilizer names.
  • Fertilizer stocks are inherently cyclical and volatile, driven by crop prices, seasonal planting demand, natural gas and raw‑material costs, and global supply or policy changes.
  • Company focuses differ: CF is a major nitrogen/ammonia producer, Mosaic concentrates on phosphate and potash, and Nutrien operates large crop‑inputs retail and potash, nitrogen, and phosphate segments.
  • Five stocks we like better than CF Industries.

CF Industries, Mosaic, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers and related crop nutrients (nitrogen, phosphate, potash) and the inputs used to make them. For investors, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to crop prices, seasonal planting demand, natural gas and raw-material costs, and global supply or policy changes, which can produce strong but volatile returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CF Industries Right Now?

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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