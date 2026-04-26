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Best Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged NWTN (including ticker NWTNW) and NVVE as the top Green Energy stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • NWTN is a smart passenger vehicle and EV developer operating in the United States, the UAE and Mainland China with models like the Supersport coupe, MUSE and ADA, while Nuvve (NVVE) provides commercial vehicle‑to‑grid (V2G) platforms that let EV batteries store and resell unused energy back to the local grid.
  • Green energy stocks are seen as plays on the energy transition but carry sector‑specific risks, including regulatory changes, capital intensity and heightened market volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, enabling, or servicing low-carbon and renewable power—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, and related technologies like batteries and grid equipment. For investors, these stocks are typically viewed as plays on the energy transition and potential long-term growth supported by policy and technology, but they also carry sector-specific risks like regulatory shifts, capital intensity, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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