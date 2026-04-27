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Best Growth Stocks To Follow Today - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prologis (PLD), Hamilton Lane (HLNE) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND) were flagged by MarketBeat's growth-stock screener as the top Growth stocks today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate—owning or investing in about 1.2 billion square feet across 19 countries—with Q1 results showing data centers as a standout growth driver.
  • Hamilton Lane is a diversified private-equity firm investing across stages and sectors, while Ascendis Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing SKYTROFA for growth-hormone deficiency and advancing rare-disease and oncology programs.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

Prologis, Hamilton Lane, and Ascendis Pharma A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow faster than the overall market, and investors buy them mainly for capital appreciation rather than income. They often reinvest profits instead of paying dividends, tend to carry higher valuations and greater volatility, and are common in sectors like technology and biotech. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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