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Best Manufacturing Stocks To Consider - July 25th

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five manufacturing stocks to watch today: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, SK hynix, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, and Flex. The list is based on the stocks with the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • TSMC and SK hynix stand out in semiconductors, with TSMC described as a major chip manufacturer across global markets and SK hynix noted as one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies. SK hynix also ranked second globally in DRAM revenue with a 29.1% market share in Q1 2026.
  • Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, and Flex play different roles in the manufacturing ecosystem, ranging from semiconductor equipment and services to AI infrastructure and broader technology supply-chain solutions. Together, they reflect the mix of chipmaking, AI hardware, and industrial manufacturing exposure in the sector.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, SK hynix, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, and Flex are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce physical goods, such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, or consumer products. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in manufacturing businesses and may be influenced by industrial demand, production costs, supply chains, economic growth, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

SK hynix (SKHY)

We are one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and engage in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced memory semiconductors. In the DRAM market that includes HBM, we were ranked second globally based on revenue with a market share of 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research conducted by IDC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Cerebras Systems (CBRS)

We are building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. In AI, speed is critical to win. Speed improves user engagement, expands product capabilities, can lower operating costs, and opens new markets. It shortens iteration cycles for engineers, researchers, and professionals across industries, allowing them to be more productive.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRS

Flex (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

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