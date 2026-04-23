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Best Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five mid-cap names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: SQQQ (ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ), CAR (Avis Budget Group), TSLL (Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X), ALCC (AltC Acquisition), and HIMS (Hims & Hers Health).
  • SQQQ and TSLL are leveraged ETFs—SQQQ seeks three times the inverse daily performance of the NASDAQ‑100, while TSLL targets two times daily exposure to Tesla.
  • ALCC is a blank‑check SPAC pursuing a business combination, whereas HIMS operates a telehealth platform and CAR provides vehicle rental and car‑sharing services.
  • Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Avis Budget Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, and Hims & Hers Health are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. For investors, mid caps often offer a middle ground between the stability and liquidity of large-cap firms and the higher growth potential (and higher volatility) of small-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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