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Best Mining Stocks To Watch Today - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five mining stocks to watch today: IREN, Caterpillar (CAT), BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), USA Rare Earth (USAR), and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).
  • They span varied sub-sectors — bitcoin mining/data centers (IREN, BMNR), heavy equipment (Caterpillar), rare-earths supply chain (USAR), and large-scale copper/gold mining (FCX) — offering diversified exposure within the mining complex.
  • Mining stocks are typically cyclical and volatile, offering leverage to rising commodity prices and potential dividend income but carrying operational, geopolitical, and resource risks; these five also had the highest dollar trading volume among mining stocks recently, indicating elevated market interest.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, Caterpillar, Bitmine Immersion Technologies, USA Rare Earth, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, or sale of minerals and metals (such as gold, copper, coal or lithium). For investors, they provide exposure to commodity prices and can be more cyclical and volatile than broader markets due to operational, geopolitical and resource‑related risks, but may offer leverage to rising commodity prices and potential dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAR

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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