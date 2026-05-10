Best Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - May 10th

Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, X-Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Terrestrial Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. In stock market investing, “nuclear stocks” usually refers to shares of companies involved in the nuclear power industry, such as nuclear reactor operators, uranium miners, fuel suppliers, and firms that build or service nuclear energy facilities. These stocks are often grouped as an energy-sector theme and may attract investors seeking exposure to nuclear energy demand, though they can also be volatile due to regulation, safety concerns, and changes in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Terrestrial Energy (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

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