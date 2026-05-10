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Best Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil (XOM), Coterra Energy (CTRA), and Chevron (CVX) were highlighted by MarketBeat’s stock screener as the oil stocks to watch, based on having the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • The article frames these names as ways for investors to gain exposure to the energy sector, with performance tied to changes in oil prices, global demand, and supply conditions.
  • Each company’s core business is outlined: ExxonMobil and Chevron are major integrated oil and gas operators, while Coterra is an independent producer focused on U.S. shale regions including the Marcellus, Permian, and Anadarko basins.
  • Five stocks we like better than ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, Coterra Energy, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring for, producing, refining, transporting, or selling oil and related petroleum products. For stock market investors, they represent a way to gain exposure to the energy sector and to potential profits from changes in oil prices, global demand, and supply conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

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