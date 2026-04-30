Best Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Blackstone, Ventas, and Welltower are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing, or financing property—including REITs (real estate investment trusts) and property management or construction firms. Stock market investors buy them to gain exposure to the property market and potential rental income or capital appreciation, while weighing factors like dividend yields, interest-rate sensitivity, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

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Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. NYSE: VTR is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Further Reading

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