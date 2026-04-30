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Best Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Blackstone (BX), Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL) are MarketBeat's top Real Estate stocks to watch today, selected by the screener for having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Blackstone is a diversified alternative asset manager across real estate, private equity and credit, while Ventas and Welltower are S&P 500 REITs focused on senior housing and health-care real estate that benefit from aging-population demand.
  • Investors looking at these names should weigh typical real estate risks and rewards—dividend yield potential, sensitivity to interest rates, and exposure to economic cycles—before adding them to a watchlist.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Blackstone, Ventas, and Welltower are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is owning, developing, managing, or financing property—including REITs (real estate investment trusts) and property management or construction firms. Stock market investors buy them to gain exposure to the property market and potential rental income or capital appreciation, while weighing factors like dividend yields, interest-rate sensitivity, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Ventas (VTR)

Ventas Inc. NYSE: VTR is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Blackstone Right Now?

Before you consider Blackstone, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackstone wasn't on the list.

While Blackstone currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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