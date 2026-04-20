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Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Apollo Global Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five Real Estate stocks to watch today: Apollo Global Management (APO), Blackstone (BX), Sila Realty Trust (SILA), Vail Resorts (MTN), and Prologis (PLD), which had the highest dollar trading volume among real estate stocks in recent days.
  • Real estate stocks—including REITs, developers, and services firms—offer liquid exposure to property markets with potential dividend income and capital appreciation but are particularly sensitive to interest rates, economic cycles, and property fundamentals.
  • Notable company notes: Apollo and Blackstone are large alternative asset managers with broad private equity and real estate strategies; Prologis is the global logistics real estate leader (~1.2 billion sq ft across 19 countries); Sila focuses on healthcare net-lease assets, and Vail Resorts pairs mountain-resort operations with lodging and real estate businesses.
  • Interested in Apollo Global Management? Here are five stocks we like better.

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Sila Realty Trust, Vail Resorts, and Prologis are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage, or finance income-producing property—most notably real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers, and real estate services firms. For stock market investors they offer liquid exposure to the property market with potential dividend income and capital appreciation, but carry sensitivity to interest rates, economic cycles, and property fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Sila Realty Trust (SILA)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apollo Global Management Right Now?

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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