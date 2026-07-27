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Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Blackstone logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven real estate stocks to watch are Blackstone (BX), Prologis (PLD), Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Welltower (WELL), Apollo Global Management (APO), American Tower (AMT), and United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR), selected for their high recent dollar trading volume.
  • The group spans major real estate themes, including logistics warehouses, data centers, communications infrastructure, health care and senior housing, multifamily communities, and diversified alternative asset management.
  • Several companies offer exposure to technology-driven demand: Digital Realty supports AI and cloud infrastructure, while American Tower operates communications sites and data centers; Prologis provides global logistics real estate across 19 countries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Blackstone, Prologis, Digital Realty Trust, Welltower, Apollo Global Management, American Tower, and United Dominion Realty Trust are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in owning, developing, managing, financing, or operating properties such as apartments, offices, warehouses, and shopping centers. They often include real estate investment trusts (REITs), which may distribute much of their rental income to shareholders, giving investors exposure to the real estate market without directly owning property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. NYSE: WELL, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR)

UDR, Inc. NYSE: UDR, an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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